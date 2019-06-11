House Authorizes Lawsuits to Enforce Subpoenas Against Attorney General Barr and Don McGahn

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., walks to her office before voting on a resolution to take legal action against President Donald Trump's administration and potential witnesses, a response to those who defy subpoenas in Congress' Russia probe and other investigations, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
J. Scott Applewhite—AP
By Associated Press
6:44 PM EDT

The House has approved a resolution that will make it easier to file lawsuits against the Trump administration when officials defy subpoenas.

The legislation passed 229-191, along party lines.

It empowers Democrats to take legal action to enforce subpoenas against Attorney General William Barr and former White House counsel Don McGahn. It also allows committee chairmen to take future legal action without a vote of the full House, as long as they have approval from a bipartisan group of House leaders.

Tuesday’s vote reflects an evolving strategy for Democrats, who have moved toward lawsuits and away from criminal contempt as they investigate President Donald Trump and his administration.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Democrats “need answers on the questions left unanswered” by special counsel Robert Mueller’s Trump-Russia report.

