U.S. Catholic Bishops Convene to Address Clergy Sex-Abuse Crisis

Catholic Bishops participate in a morning prayer, during the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) 2019 Spring meetings in Baltimore on Tuesday, Jun 11, 2019.
Jose Luis Magana—AP
By REGINA GARCIA CANO and DAVID CRARY / AP
10:57 AM EDT

(BALTIMORE) — U.S. Catholic bishops have convened a high-stakes national meeting under pressure to defuse the ever-widening clergy sex-abuse crisis that has weakened the church.

Cardinal Daniel DiNardo is president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. In remarks opening the four-day meeting Tuesday, he said the bishops’ “face the task of rooting the evil of sexual abuse from the church.”

On the agenda are proposals to increase the accountability of bishops in their response to sex abuse cases, and to create an independent, third-party entity that would review allegations of abuse.

Events of the past year have created unprecedented challenges for the U.S. bishops. Many dioceses have become targets of state investigations since a Pennsylvania grand jury report in August detailed hundreds of cases of alleged abuse.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Read More From TIME

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE