Russian Investigative Journalist Ivan Golunov Released After Government Drops All Charges

Ivan Golunov, a journalist who worked for the independent website Meduza, sits in a cage in a court room in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Dmitry Serebryakov—AP
By Associated Press
10:46 AM EDT

(MOSCOW) — Russia’s interior minister says all charges against an investigative journalist arrested on suspicion of drug dealing have been dropped.

Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said in a statement on Tuesday that the accusations against Ivan Golunov “have not been proven.”

Kolokoltsev said Golunov has been released from house arrest and he intends to seek the dismissal of three senior police officials and to investigate others.

Golunov was jailed on Thursday and put under house arrest on Saturday. He denied possessing drugs and the circumstances of his case aroused suspicion among rights activists the journalist had been framed.

