Samuel L. Jackson may not have wanted to be right about Trump becoming president, but that didn’t stop Stephen Colbert from reminding him about an uncannily accurate prediction he made concerning the 2016 election.

During a Monday appearance on The Late Show to promote his new movie Shaft, Jackson told Colbert that he hoped he was kidding when he made a prophetic remark about a potential Trump presidency while sitting in the very same seat three years prior.

“Don’t think the other thing can’t happen,” Jackson warned people who were convinced that Hillary Clinton would come out on top in 2016. “That’s why the Brexit is trying to get a recall right now. But we’re not gonna get a do-over!”

“What’s wrong with me!?” Jackson mused over the flashback clip before adding that his goal was to try to get people to go vote. “I didn’t want to be right. I hope I was trying to be funny.”

“You’re a prophet and you didn’t know it,” Colbert replied.

Watch the full clip of Samuel L. Jackson on Colbert below.

