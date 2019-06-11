Another 9/11 Victim's Remains Have Been Identified Nearly 18 Years Later

Flowers are placed over a monument for victims of the 9/11 attacks on the 16th anniversary at Ground Zero, New York on Sept. 11, 2017.
Volkan Furuncu—Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
By Associated Press
1:00 AM EDT

(NEW YORK) — Authorities have identified the remains of a 9/11 victim found at the World Trade Center.

The New York City medical examiners’ office on Monday said the man is the 1,643rd person to be identified nearly 18 years after hijackers crashed airplanes into the trade center’s twin towers in 2001.

The victim’s name, which is being withheld, was confirmed through DNA testing of remains recovered in 2013.

It’s the first new identification of a World Trade Center victim since July 2018.

The medical examiner says about 40 percent of the 2,753 people reported missing remain unidentified.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Read More From TIME

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE