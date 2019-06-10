1 Dead After Helicopter Crash-Lands on New York City High-Rise Building

Firefighters and police are responding to a high-rise building in New York City after a helicopter crash-landed on the roof, leaving one person dead.

The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) said firefighters are at the scene of a crash at 787 Seventh Ave. in midtown Manhattan. The FDNY received a call about the crash about 1:45 p.m. Monday, a spokesperson for FDNY confirmed.

The FDNY said that one fatality has been reported, and a fire caused by the crash has been extinguished.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said no one inside the building was injured, but he acknowledged the fears that the incident could have been worse.

“There was a fire that happened when the helicopter hit the roof. People that were in the building said they felt the building shake,” Cuomo told reporters shortly after the crash. “If you’re a New Yorker, you have a level of PTSD from 9/11. I remember that morning all too well. So as far as when you hear an aircraft hit a building, that’s where your mind goes.”

Cuomo said it’s not yet clear what caused the helicopter to crash-land on the building.

The New York Police Department has asked people to avoid the area amid an ongoing police investigation.

