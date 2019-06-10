Former Army Staff Sgt., Radio DJ Will Receive Medal of Honor for Valor in Iraq

Staff Sergeant David Bellavia, Pictured here in an image from the US Army, will receive the Medal of Honor during a ceremony from President Trump on June 25
Twitter/ Army News Service
By Associated Press
2:11 PM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — The White House says President Donald Trump will award the nation’s highest military honor to former Army Staff Sgt. David G. Bellavia for actions in Iraq.

Bellavia was leading a squad in support of Operation Phantom Fury in Fallujah in November 2004 when his platoon was pinned down by gunfire as he went from house to house. Bellavia engaged the insurgents, providing cover that allowed members of the platoon to exit safely. He later killed four of the insurgents.

Trump will present the Medal of Honor to Bellavia on June 25 at a White House ceremony.

Bellavia was released from the Army in August 2005. He currently is a radio host for WBEN in Buffalo, New York.

