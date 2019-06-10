(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump says if Chinese President Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) doesn’t meet with him at the upcoming Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan, this month, additional tariffs will go into effect.

But Trump says he expects Xi to attend.

Trump made the threat during an interview with CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Monday morning. Trump appeared to have called in response to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which had criticized Trump for using the threat of tariffs to force Mexico to do more to halt the flow of migrants across the U.S. southern border.

Trump is going after the chamber, saying it has its priorities wrong.

Trump says: “They have to start representing the United States, not just the companies that are members of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.”

