Speaker Pelosi Slams President Trump for Mexican Foreign Policy 'Temper Tantrum'

President Donald Trump’s deal with Mexico to get help on the border in exchange for withdrawing the threat of U.S. import tariffs got a quick thumbs-down from Nancy Pelosi.

The House Speaker released a statement early Saturday saying Trump had “undermined America’s preeminent leadership role in the world” by hanging the threat of tariffs over Mexico.

“We are deeply disappointed by the Administration’s expansion of its failed Remain-in-Mexico policy, which violates the rights of asylum seekers under U.S. law and fails to address the root causes of Central American migration,” Pelosi said. “Threats and temper tantrums are no way to negotiate foreign policy.”

The statement was Pelosi’s first comment since the president on Friday, while aboard Air Force One returning from Europe, called the California Democrat “a disgrace to herself and her family” after she reportedly told fellow Democrats during a closed-door meeting earlier in the week that the president should be “in prison.”

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Trump, while attending D-Day memorial events in Normandy, France, called Pelosi a “disaster” and a “nasty, vindictive” person.

Pelosi also attended the ceremonies in France to mark the 75th anniversary of the allied invasion. She declined to respond to Trump’s comments while there, telling reporters that on “principle” she doesn’t talk about the president while out of the country.

Contact us at editors@time.com.