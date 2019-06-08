After 4 Months, Venezuela Reopens Border Crossing With Colombia

Venezuelans showing their IDs line up to cross the Simon Bolivar international bridge into Cucuta, Colombia, Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Ferley Ospina—AP
By MANUEL RUEDA and LUZ DARY DEPABLOS / AP
11:42 AM EDT

CÚCUTA, Colombia — Thousands are crossing into Colombia to buy food and medicine after Venezuela’s embattled president reopened a border that had been shut for almost four months.

Long lines of Venezuelans stood at two international bridges near the city of Cúcuta on Saturday waiting to have their documents checked by Colombian officials. Venezuelan border guards dressed in green uniforms helped to control the crowds.

Pedestrian border crossings were shut down by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in late February after his political opponents tried to use the bridges to transport several tons of aid into the country.

Maduro said the assistance was part of a plot to strengthen the opposition and blocked it from entering.

