Former Minneapolis Police Officer Mohamed Noor Sentenced to 12.5 Years in Shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 01: Former Minneapolis Police officer Mohamed Noor (C) arrives with his lawyers Thomas Plunkett (R) and Peter Wold (L) for the beginning of his trial on April 1, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Stephen Maturen—Getty Images
By Associated Press
12:34 PM EDT

A Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder has been sentenced to a 12½-year prison term for the fatal shooting of an unarmed woman who had called 911.

A Minnesota jury convicted Mohamed Noor in April of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the July 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a 40-year-old dual citizen of the U.S. and Australia. Noor shot Damond when she approached his squad car in the alley behind her home.

Noor’s lawyers had argued for a light sentence, saying sending him to prison would only compound the tragedy and leave him unable to make amends for killing Damond.

But Judge Kathryn Quaintance on Friday sentenced the 33-year-old Noor to the identical sentence recommended under state guidelines.

