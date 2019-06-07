The 2019 Women's World Cup Has Started and Google Is Celebrating With a Doodle

It’s day one of the 2019 Women’s World Cup, and what better way to celebrate it than a Google Doodle?

Friday’s Doodle features a collage of soccer players, each drawn by a different female artist from the country the players represent. It’s the first in a series; in the coming days, each artist will take full control of the Google Doodle to “capture the local excitement of the World Cup competition as well as what soccer means to the guest artist personally,” according to Google.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

The tournament, held this time in France, will progress for a month. The Team USA, headed by captain Alex Morgan, is the oddsmakers’ favorite to win.

The final takes place on July 7 in Lyon.

Among other teams represented on Friday’s Google Doodle are players from Chile, Scotland, South Africa and Jamaica, countries all making their Women’s World Cup debut in 2019.

Write to Billy Perrigo at billy.perrigo@time.com.