3-Year-Old Son of Country Singer Granger Smith Dies After Accident

Granger Smith attends the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Smith announced Thursday that his 3-year-old son, River, died after an undisclosed accident.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin—FilmMagic
By Associated Press
8:02 PM EDT

(NASHVILLE) — Country singer Granger Smith says that his youngest son, River Kelly Smith, has died after an undisclosed accident.

In a statement put out Thursday through his label, Smith said that after doctors were unable to revive the 3-year-old, the family decided to donate his organs to other children.

Smith says that the family was heartbroken, but took solace that River was with God. The family asked that donations be made to Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas.

Smith, who is signed to Broken Bow Records, has released songs “If The Boot Fits,” ”Backroad Song” and “Happens Like That.” He and his wife, Amber, also have another son and a daughter.

