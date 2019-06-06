House Democrats Move Closer to Holding Attorney General William Barr in Contempt

Facing what they call unprecedented obstruction from the Trump Administration, House Democrats introduced a resolution Thursday to hold Attorney General William Barr and former White House counsel Don McGahn in contempt of Congress.

The resolution highlights that, if it passes, House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler can go to court to enforce compliance from McGahn and Barr. The resolution also emphasizes that House rules enable committee chairs to go directly to the courts to enforce subpoenas without holding a floor vote, paving the way for other committee chairs to follow Nadler’s lead.

“We will not allow this president and his administration to turn a blind eye to the rule of law,” rules committee chairman Jim McGovern said in a statement announcing the resolution. “This resolution will allow Congress to hold the President accountable while this Democratic majority continues delivering on issues like health care and jobs.”

The judiciary committee had issued subpoenas to the Department of Justice for the full, un-redacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report into Russian interference in the 2016 election, and voted last month to hold Barr in contempt after the White House invoked executive privilege over it. The committee had also issued a subpoena for testimony and documents former White House counsel Don McGahn, but his attorney told the committee he was ordered by the White House not to comply.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

While the resolution is largely technical and procedural, it does create a clear pathway to a court fight that lawmakers and staffers hope will set a precedent for compliance. One Congressional aide said the expectation was the court would issue a decision on McGahn’s testimony in short order, which could set a precedent for other witnesses who have been instructed to defy subpoenas, like Hope Hicks and Annie Donaldson.

But more broadly, congressional aides say, the resolution is sending a clear message to the White House that they will use all legal recourses available.

“The resolution is a full throated expression of support by the House of Representatives to address the historically unprecedented never before in America history stonewalling” said one aide.

Write to Alana Abramson at Alana.Abramson@time.com.