Lizzo's 'Boys' Is Extremely Versatile Meme Material That Works Like a Charm Every Time

You heard Lizzo: “I like boys,” she sings confidently on the Cuz I Love You singer-rapper‘s 2018 hit “Boys.”

The catchy track is ripe for sing-a-longs — and for making memes, thanks to its vivid detail. So that’s exactly what the internet has done. Taking off on video sharing platform TikTok, Lizzo fans and creators are getting in on the “Boys” meme game. It’s proving surprisingly versatile. “I like big boys, itty bitty boys, Mississippi boys, inner city boys,” the song goes. “I like the pretty boys with the bow tie, get your nails did, let it blow dry. I like a big beard, I like a clean face, I don’t discriminate, come and get a taste,” it continues, illustrating a wide variety of appealing features.

“Boys” is not the first song to get a meme treatment with fan-created adaptations; viral “dance challenges” have been popular on social media for years, and Lil Nas X’s chart-topping song “Old Town Road” was helped along to hit status thanks in large part to its popularity on TikTok. But this helps prove that some songs are just meant to be viral sensations.

For instance, are you a dog lover? Great, because “Boys” is a perfect meme for pups:

Or perhaps you stan a K-pop group like BTS or Monsta X? No worries, “Boys” has you covered on the boy band side of things:

Even more diverse interests? That’s cool, too. Here’s a handy compilation of everything from reptiles to bunnies to Spider-Man actor Tom Holland photos that shows off the range of Lizzo’s lyrics — and the range of taste and choreography that can be applied to the tune.

In other words, there are “Boys” for everyone.

