Mindy Kaling has garnered a following both onscreen and in real life for her ebullient candor. As The Office‘s Kelly Kapoor, she was an avid oversharer about her office paramours — with her romance with Ryan Howard (played by Kaling’s good friend and fellow writer BJ Novak) being such a draw for viewers that many Office fans have suspected that Kaling has a relationship with Novak.

In real life, Kaling has built a personal connection with her fans via social media that includes candid tweets and Instagram stories about making homemade baby food for her daughter, Katherine. All of which to say is that Kaling is hardly a reclusive public figure.

However, in an interview with Glamour, Kaling revealed that even though she’s an active social media user, she does have one boundary when it comes to sharing about her life and it involves Katherine.

“I’m on social media and like sharing with people what my interests are and how my day’s going and all of that, but I do feel entitled to have privacy about my daughter and my relationships,” she said. “It’s really essential to my life that there be something not everybody knows about. That’s a boundary, but it’s a very small boundary. Everything else I really don’t have any issue sharing.”

See Mindy Kaling share more about her life with daughter Katherine below.

