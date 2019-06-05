Sophie Turner has come up against some of the most horrid villains in cinematic history — cough cough, Joffrey and Ramsay — but her greatest fear apparently has nothing to do with humanity’s potential for evil.

During a Tuesday appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with her X-Men: Dark Phoenix castmates Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Tye Sheridan and Nicholas Hoult, Turner revealed that the thing she fears most in the world is walking over sewer drains.

Considering Chastain is the one starring in the forthcoming sequel to IT — a movie in which a killer clown haunts a town’s sewers — this fear may seem more suited to her experiences. But because Chastain had already named snakes as her biggest phobia, Turner was left to explain why she’s desperate to avoid street grates.

Not to worry though, the Game of Thrones star has come up with a perfectly rational way of coping with her concerns. “I was told when I was very young that you have to say ‘onions’ to reverse the curse and now I truly can’t walk over a drain without freaking out and having to say ‘onions,'” she explained.

Exactly what curse is it that she’s talking about? The world may never know.

Watch the full clip below.

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@time.com.