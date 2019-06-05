Texas District Moves to Fire Teacher Who Tried to Report Undocumented Students to Trump on Twitter

A Texas school board has unanimously voted to fire a teacher who tried to report undocumented immigrants to President Donald Trump via Twitter.

The Fort Worth Independent School District board voted 8-0 to terminate Georgia Clark’s contract for “good cause” after she reportedly wrote a series of tweets to Trump about “illegals that are in the public school system.”

Clark, an English teacher at Carter-Riverside High School, was put on administrative leave last week after the tweets came to public attention, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. Clark has 15 days to choose to seek an appeal with the state, according to the outlet.

Clark’s attorney, Brandon Y. Brim, told TIME in an email that she “intends to request a hearing for the purpose of contesting the proposed action against her contract.”

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

In late May, Clark tweeted at Trump multiple times, asking “for assistance in reporting illegal immigrants in the public school system,” according to photos of her tweets obtained by The Washington Post. “Anything you can do to remove the illegals from Fort Worth would be greatly appreciated,” she wrote in one tweet.

Clark’s account was deleted on May 29 after her tweets drew attention, NBC News reports. Speaking with a district investigator, Clark said she did not know her tweets were public, thinking she was sending direct messages to Trump.

Clark was previously investigated after people complained about similar behavior, district documents obtained by NBC 5 showed. She was suspended in 2013 after calling a group of students “Little Mexico” and referring to another student as “white bread,” according to NBC 5.

The Fort Worth Independent School District did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Write to Mahita Gajanan at mahita.gajanan@time.com.