The late-night world had a lot of thoughts about President Donald Trump kicking off his state visit to the U.K. with a visit to Buckingham Palace on Monday.

Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah and Conan O’Brien all weighed in on the day that Trump spent with the British royal family, which included lunch with Queen Elizabeth, tea with Prince Charles and a grand state dinner at Buckingham Palace. But while Colbert and Noah focused on jokes aimed at a gift that the Queen bestowed on Trump, O’Brien decided to imagine how she went about instructing the president on proper palace etiquette.

Colbert’s version of the Queen giving Trump a Winston Churchill biography involved Trump revealing that he didn’t know how WWII ended. “Queen Elizabeth gave Trump a first-edition copy of Churchill’s World War II book,” Colbert said before starting to imitate Trump. “‘Look, thank you so much, but don’t tell me how it ends. I really like that German Charlie Chaplin who invented the high five!'”

Noah’s, on the other hand, riffed on the idea that Trump doesn’t read books.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

“That’s right: The Queen’s gift for Donald Trump was a book,” he said. “Either she doesn’t know Trump or she’s trolling him. Why would you give Donald Trump a book? Everyone knows the man doesn’t read! I wish I was there when the queen gave him his gift. She’s like, ‘Here you go, Donald, a book about World War II.’ He’s like, ‘Wow, this is sad.’ ‘Yes, many lives were lost.’ ‘No, I mean the fact that I have to read, it’s so sad!'”

Meanwhile, Conan went for a dubbed over version of Queen Elizabeth’s conversation with Trump. “This is not a Burger King buffet at Mar-a-Lago,” the Queen told Trump in the clip.

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@time.com.