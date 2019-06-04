President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May are holding a joint press conference in London, after a key meeting between the two leaders mid-way through Trump’s state visit to the U.K.

The pair met Tuesday morning at No. 10 Downing Street, the Prime Minister’s residence, where they were expected to discuss some controversial topics, including the U.K. and U.S. approaches to Chinese telecoms company Huawei, as well as the U.S.’ withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement.

They will also likely have discussed the trade deal their countries could sign after the U.K.’s planned departure from the European Union. Earlier Tuesday, Trump said he believes the U.K. could secure a “very, very substantial trade deal” with the U.S.

Trump’s visit is one of the last major engagements scheduled for May, who announced last month that she will step down as leader of the Conservative Party on June 7, allowing a new Prime Minister to be chosen, after she failed to get her Brexit deal with the E.U. through parliament.

