If you watched Ali Wong and Randall Park’s Netflix film, Always Be My Maybe you probably noted a memorable cameo by Keanu Reeves.

In the romantic comedy, Reeves plays a love interest for Wong’s character and he makes a hilariously dramatic, slow-motion entrance set to the song “Sail” by Awolnation. It’s hard not to laugh and even harder to forget. Now, there’s a Twitter feed dedicated to making the moment last.

As first spotlit by Pedestrian.TV, a genius has decided to use their Twitter account for good, creating an entire Twitter feed dedicated to nothing but Reeves slow-motion walk, set to different songs.

It’s hard to say whether this is just a Reeves fan account or was designed to prove the point that Reeves’ slow motion entrance regardless of what music it is set to—and it always, always works whether he’s strolling in to Hilary Duff’s “So Yesterday,” Shakira’s “Whenever Wherever”, Bryan Adams’ “Heaven”, Tame Impala’s “The Less I Know the Better”, or even The Beach Boys “Kokomo”. As can be seen in the examples below, through some strange alchemy of Reeves’ charisma and the slow motion walking, the scene works every single time.

Of course, Keanu’s far from the first. Perhaps most notable of all, back in 2015, after Drake released the video for his song, “Hotline Bling,” people realized that Drake’s dancing on a candy-colored background worked with practically any beat. Soon enough the internet was filled with people proving the point, setting Drake’s dancing to everything from the Rugrats theme song to Vince Guaraldi’s Charlie Brown rhythm or a Bob Marley tune and showing that that Drake’s moves were always on beat.

Now someone needs to set Keanu Reeves walking to “Hotline Bling” and the internet will be complete.

