With kids these days able to simply glance at their phones to see what time it is, Jimmy Kimmel was curious whether today’s young people even know how to read a good old-fashioned analog clock.

So for Tuesday’s edition of the Jimmy Kimmel Live! segment “Can You Do It?”, the late-night host sent his team out to the Los Angeles streets to ask young people walking by to perform one simple task: tell them what time it is.

“Times have changed a lot over the last 30 years. Even the way we tell time has changed,” Kimmel explained. “And it made me wonder if young people even know how to read an old-time clock anymore. You know, the round things with the hands. Anyway, we went out on the street and we asked people to tell us what time it is using an analog clock.”

The results, as you may have expected, were not great. While one participant completely confused the big hand and little hand, another refused to even give the task a go.

Watch the full clip below.

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@time.com.