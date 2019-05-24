Student Killed Confronting UNC-Charlotte Shooter Is Awarded Purple Heart and Bronze Star

The casket of Riley Howell is carried by pall bearers to a hearse after his memorial service in Lake Junaluska, N.C., Sunday, May 5, 2019. Riley Howell, who was killed when he tackled a gunman on UNC-Charlotte's campus, was posthumously awarded a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star.
Kathy Kmonicek—AP
By Associated Press
May 24, 2019

(WAYNESVILLE, N.C.) — A University of North Carolina-Charlotte student who was killed when he tackled a gunman who opened fire inside a classroom has been posthumously awarded military honors.

Twenty-one-year-old Army ROTC cadet Riley Howell was awarded a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star.

The Charlotte Observer reports Waynesville Police Chief William Hollingsed and Haywood County Sheriff Greg Christopher on Wednesday presented Howell’s family with the medals. They were provided by Thomas Matteo, president of the Purple Heart Society.

Riley is credited with saving lives during the April 30 attack on the Charlotte campus that also killed 19-year-old student Ellis R. Parlier and wounded four others.

Authorities have charged 22-year-old Trystan Andrew Terrell with murder, attempted murder and other offenses.

