Harrison Ford Says He's the Only One Who Gets to Play Indiana Jones: 'When I'm Gone, He's Gone'

Actor Harrison Ford accepts the SOC President's Award at The Society Of Camera Operators 40th Annual Lifetime Achievement Awards held at Loews Hollywood Hotel on January 26, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Albert L. Ortega—Getty Images
By Mahita Gajanan
May 24, 2019

Indiana Jones will die when Harrison Ford dies, if the actor has his way.

Appearing on NBC’s Today on Friday, Ford spoke about playing the legendary archaeologist and insisted nobody else will fill the role going forward.

“Don’t you get it? I’m Indiana Jones,” Ford, 76, said. “When I’m gone, he’s gone. It’s easy.”

Indiana Jones 5 is set to come out in 2021, though the film was originally supposed to release this year. Ford and director Steven Spielberg are still attached to the project. The actor has shot down widespread rumors that Chris Pratt will join the franchise, prompting fans to think that he’ll take over the famed role at some point.

Ford, appearing to mix up Hollywood’s famous Chrises during the interview, concluded by saying, “This is a hell of a way to tell Chris Pine this. I’m sorry, man.”

Write to Mahita Gajanan at mahita.gajanan@time.com.

