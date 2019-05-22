(DALLAS) — Police in Dallas say they are investigating whether the killings of two transgender women and an assault on a third are connected.

Maj. Vincent Weddington said Tuesday during a news conference that there are similarities in the three cases. No arrests have been made.

The most recent killing occurred over the weekend. Twenty-three-year-old Muhlaysia Booker was found shot to death Saturday. Her death came a month after a cellphone video showed her being brutally beaten in a separate incident.

Police say the first killing, which was also a fatal shooting, occurred last October.

They say the assault happened in April and the victim was stabbed repeatedly.

