Prosecutors Aren't Quite Done With Michael Cohen Campaign Finance Violation Probe

Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney to President Donald Trump, speaks to the media before departing his Manhattan apartment for prison on May 06, 2019 in New York City.
Spencer Platt—Getty Images
By Associated Press
May 21, 2019

(NEW YORK) — Prosecutors aren’t quite finished investigating campaign finance violations by President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer.

A federal judge in New York agreed Tuesday to keep search warrant materials related to the investigation under seal until at least mid-July after prosecutors submitted a letter explaining that the probe is still ongoing.

Michael Cohen is serving a three-year prison sentence after admitting paying off two women who claimed they had affairs with Trump.

Prosecutors say Trump directed the payments. The president denies any wrongdoing.

The search warrants preceded raids on Cohen’s homes and office in April 2018.

Media organizations persuaded the judge to release much of the material related to the warrants earlier, but not the sections related to the campaign finance investigation.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Read More From TIME

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE