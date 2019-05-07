Deepika Padukone made waves upon arrival to the red carpet at the 2019 Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual Costume Institute Benefit in New York. The reigning queen of Bollywood wore a custom Zac Posen dress for the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” theme at Monday’s event.

The medium pink gown trailed behind Padukone as she strutted on the event’s matching pink carpet. Posen enlisted the help of engineers to craft more than 400 3D-printed embroidery pieces for Padukone’s gown, CNBC reports.

Fans of the star on Twitter said her look resembled a Barbie doll or princess.

The 2019 Met Gala is Padukone’s third year attending the event, according to Vogue India. The actor has gone with simple gowns for the last two years of the event.

Last year, she wore an elegant red Prabal Gurung gown with matching red heels. Gurung spoke to Vogue India about the inspiration for last year’s event theme of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & the Catholic Imagination.” “The cardinal virtues of prudence, courage, temperance and justice are values Deepika upholds so beautifully and gracefully,” Gurung told the publication. The designer also said that his team collaborated with Padukone on the look.

Deepika Padukone attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil—WireImage

At the 2017 Met Gala, the actor donned a white dress by Tommy Hilfiger and jewelry by Fred Leighton.

Actress Deepika Padukone attends "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. John Shearer—Getty Images

The actor is one of the highest-paid stars in India. Forbes India included her as No. 4 on their list of highest paid celebrities in India last year. Making an entrée into Hollywood, she co-starred with Vin Diesel in 2017’s xXx: Return of Xander Cage, and is currently filming the series’ next installment, xXx 4.

