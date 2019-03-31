President Donald Trump thinks he is completely out of legal trouble after the special council’s Russia investigation conclusion — according the most recent Saturday Night Live that is.

The sketch, which aired Saturday night, featured three round robin-style accounts of the report’s findings: one from the special council (played by returning guest star Robert De Niro), one from the Attorney General and the President’s own bombastic response.

“I am including hundreds of pages of evidence,” said De Niro-as-Mueller.

“Most of it provided on live television by the President himself,” followed Attorney General William Barr, played by Aidy Bryant.

“Russia, if you’re watching, go to bed. Daddy won,” said Alec Baldwin in his reoccurring role as Trump.

Last week, Robert Mueller confidentially delivered his final report to the Attorney General following a nearly two-year investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election. Barr released a four-page letter that he says summarizes the report’s key findings. The letter says the investigation did not find that the Trump campaign coordinated with the Russians’ efforts to influence the election.

Last night’s SNL sketch also addressed the issue of when and how the full report will be released.

“In conclusion, it is my hope that this report will be made public with a few redactions,” said De Niro.

“Hello, redactions!” followed Bryant.

“We’re going to black out everything except the words ‘no’ and ‘collusion,'” said Baldwin’s Trump.

Watch the full sketch here:

