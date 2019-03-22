When Lizzo sings “I’ve been waiting for this one! Turn it up!” on the intro of “Tempo” off of her upcoming album out in April, you believe her. The unapologetic rapper feels like a direct descendent of the rap royalty that is Missy Elliott — and “Tempo” delivers as a collaborative effort, letting both show off and have a great time over an aggressive beat. The tempo isn’t actually that fast here, but Lizzo is more than capable of bringing the heat. And when Missy chimes in — “Look at me, I know I look good” — it feels like the kind of party we should all be joining in on.