This week, Lizzo continues dropping hits in advance of her new album — this time featuring none other than Missy Elliott on “Tempo.” Dance duo Sofi Tukker try a new sound on recent release “Fantasy,” ahead of their next project. Rising country singer Kassi Ashton goes introspective on the intimate, haunting acoustic ballad “Pretty Shiny Things.” Kailee Morgue brings in Hayley Kiyoko for the emo-pop bop that is “Headcase,” a track that traverses dark territory with a wink. And boy band Why Don’t We may all be under 21, but that doesn’t stop them from singing infectiously about the problem with nightlife on “I Don’t Belong in This Club” with an added verse from Macklemore.
