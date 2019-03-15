5 Songs You Need to Listen to This Weekend

The full collaborative album between pop master Sia, hitmaking DJ Diplo and rapper Labrinth isn’t out until April 12, but in the lead-up they’ve gifted us yet another track, “No New Friends,” that’s just the latest in their series of unimpeachable bangers. Bouncy and bright — thanks to Sia’s sing-song chorus and the Caribbean influences that Diplo favors across much of his recent work — it’s a warm-weather track just waiting to soundtrack the season’s inaugural pool parties. (Those happen over spring break, right?) “We got all we need, no new friends now,” the chorus goes. Remember senior spring of high school or college? This is a song for that feeling of having it all figured out.