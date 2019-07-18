While most people probably know Cardi B for her history-making album, Invasion of Privacy, the Bronx rapper has also made headlines of late for her interest in politics and current events. Cardi, no stranger to a viral moment online, hasn’t shied away from sounding off on politics, whether that means questioning how her tax money is being spent, discussing the repercussions of President Donald Trump’s government shutdown or showing support for Rep. Ilhan Omar in the face of racist attacks.

True Cardi fans (or Bardi gang as they refer to themselves), however, know that Cardi’s interest in politics has been longtime and spurred by a deep love of history, something that was confirmed by her high school history teacher, who noted on social media that not only did Cardi take her AP Government class, but that she was proud of her for using her platform to speak about issues that matter.

With that in mind, here’s a look on all of Cardi B’s most memorable political moments.

Cardi B endorses Bernie Sanders for president during the lead-up to the 2016 election

Cardi cautioned voters ahead of the 2016 election about the possibility of Donald Trump becoming president, encouraging them to consider Bernie Sanders for the job, citing concerns about Trump’s proposed policies on immigration.

Cardi B helps Desus & Mero with live commentary during election night in 2016

The rapper joined fellow Bronx natives Desus Nice and the Kid Mero for live coverage of election night for the 2016 presidential election. During the night, Cardi revealed that the possibility of Trump becoming president made her nervous, even though she had “shmoney”: “Trump got me nervous because he might take my shmoney away!”

Viceland Desus and Mero Live Election Special – Cardi B from eric on Vimeo.

Following a year of major career success, Cardi posed a question that many Americans could identify with: she wanted to know how her tax money was being spent. Her inquiry related to both the national and local levels, with Cardi questioning the state of prison reform and issues with New York City’s MTA system.

Cardi B reveals her favorite U.S. president and discusses the Social Security

In an in-depth interview with GQ, Cardi not only revealed that she was a politics nerd (“I love political science. I love government. I’m obsessed with presidents. I’m obsessed to know how the system works”) but that her favorite U.S. president was Franklin D. Roosevelt, because of his policy work that helped the country recover from the Great Depression and started Social Security. Her passion for politics was so enthusiastic that it earned a response from Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Cardi B endorses Cynthia Nixon for Governor of New York

Cardi B endorsed Cynthia Nixon for Governor of New York and Jumaane Williams for lieutenant governor via Instagram during the gubernatorial primaries. While many believed that Cardi’s endorsement of Nixon was due to her rival Nicki Minaj endorsing Nixon’s primary opponent Andrew Cuomo the day prior, she never addressed the speculation.

Cardi B calls out President Trump for the government shutdown

Cardi B took to her Instagram to sound off on the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, offering headline-making critique of Trump and his proposal to build a border wall. Cardi argued that while government shutdowns happened under the Obama Administration, they were for health care and didn’t impact government workers to the extent that this shutdown had.

Cardi B claps back at Tomi Lahren, resulting in a Nancy Pelosi comparison

Following Cardi posting a viral video about the government shutdown, Tomi Lahren criticized Cardi on Twitter, which resulted in two clap backs from Cardi, one of which eventually merited a comparison to Nancy Pelosi squaring off with Trump over the government shutdown.

Cardi B explains why she chose not to perform at the Super Bowl

In an interview with the Associated Press ahead of the 2019 Super Bowl, Cardi B revealed that she declined to perform at the halftime show to show support for Colin Kaepernick and the Black Lives Matter movement: “You have to sacrifice that. I got to sacrifice a lot of money to perform,” she said. “But there’s a man who sacrificed his job for us, so we got to stand behind him.”

Cardi B continues to feel the Bern by shouting out Bernie Sanders on Twitter

Cards re-upped her support for Sanders on Twitter, pointing to his long history in politics. Her sentiment did not go unnoticed by the senator, who responded to her on Twitter.

He also shared during an appearance on MSNBC’s Velshi & Ruhle that he had spoken with Cardi and that he values her support. “She is very sharp and understands a lot about politics and a lot about history,” he said. “I’m very appreciative to have her support.”

Cardi B shows support for Rep. Ilhan Omar after Trump supporters chant ‘send her back’ at rally

After Donald Trump brought up Rep. Ilhan Omar at a campaign rally, Trump supporters began chanting “send her back.” The aggressive chants followed a series of racist tweets Trump wrote over the weekend attacking Omar and her fellow congresswomen, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib, in which he told the politicians to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came.” Following the hateful targeting, Cardi posted a photo of Omar, who was born in Somalia but is a naturalized U.S. citizen, to Instagram, using a lyric from Beyoncé’s song, “Formation” in a show of support and solidarity.

