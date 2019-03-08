5 Songs You Need to Listen to This Week

This Friday is International Women’s Day, and it comes with a full slate of great songs from female artists. Consider Maren Morris’s sophomore album, aptly titled Girl, and its sassy ode to independence, “Flavor.” Then there’s Norwegian pop star Sigrid, with debut album Sucker Punch stocked with dancefloor favorites — and a few sly, elegant ballads like “Level Up.” Prolific Ariana Grande collaborator Tayla Parx makes a mark on her own in the extremely catchy “I Want You.” And it’s not just the women; this week, the label behind K-pop group BTS launched a new group, TXT, with a promising debut. And Louis Tomlinson, of One Direction fame, has an emotional new solo ballad that remembers his mother, who he lost to cancer.
Read More From TIME
Sign Up for Our Newsletters
Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more