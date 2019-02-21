‘A Harbinger of Things to Come’: Farmers in Australia Struggle With Its Hottest Drought Ever

Gus Bullen drags hay that will feed sheep on Dunmore Property near Pilliga in December.
Adam Ferguson for TIME
February 21, 2019

When the wind blows, Krystal Bullen’s home can vanish in an instant. It sits on 4,000 acres of dust outside Pilliga, a New South Wales town nearly 300 miles northwest of Sydney, and a good gust will engulf her homestead in a brown haze.

Click here to read TIME’s full cover story.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Read More From TIME

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE