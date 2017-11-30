North Korea's Year of Missile Milestones

FEB. 12

North Korea launches Pukguksong (Polaris)-2, the first known test of a new midrange ballistic missile. It is a land-based version of an earlier submarine-launched missile. It flies a distance of about 300 miles before crashing into the sea off the hermit nation’s east coast.

JULY 4

Pyongyang conducts its first flight test of Hwasong-14. The ICBM soars at an altitude of 1,740 miles for a distance of about 580 miles before falling into the Sea of Japan. Experts say it could potentially travel 4,100 miles, which would place Alaska within striking distance.

SEPT. 3

The country carries out its sixth and most powerful nuclear test to date, which triggers a 5.7-magnitude temblor in the northeast part of the nation. North Korea claims it is a hydrogen bomb designed to be used on ICBMs.

SEPT. 15

A Hwasong-12 missile is fired over Japan and into the Pacific Ocean. It flies about 2,300 miles, making it North Korea’s longest missile flight yet accomplished.

