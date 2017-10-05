For the Record

‘It seems crazy, exciting and bizarre–but that’s probably how my life seems to most people.’

Cher, pop star, announcing The Cher Show, a musical about her career that will open on Broadway in the fall of 2018

$846,619

Amount of money that the original Breakfast at Tiffany’s script, annotated by its star Audrey Hepburn, sold for at Christie’s in London, setting a record for the highest price paid for a film script at an auction

2024

Year by which SpaceX founder Elon Musk says he will send a manned rocket to Mars

3.95 billion

Age of a rock containing organic material found in Canada’s Labrador region, thought to be some of the earliest known life on Earth, according to new research published in the journal Nature

‘Dr. Seuss’s illustrations are steeped in racist propaganda, caricatures and harmful stereotypes.’

Liz Phipps Soeiro, librarian, explaining why she didn’t accept the 10 Dr. Seuss books that First Lady Melania Trump donated to a Cambridge, Mass., elementary school

OSIRIS-REx

The NASA spacecraft took gorgeous photos of Earth en route to asteroid Bennu

GOOD WEEK

BAD WEEK

Rex Tillerson

President Trump tweeted that the Secretary of State is wasting time trying to negotiate with North Korea

‘I had trouble even getting my shoes on this morning.’

Michael Young, U.S. biologist, on being rattled after getting an early-morning call saying he had won a Nobel Prize in Medicine for his research on biological clocks

‘It was just a kill box.’

Russell Bleck, 28, describing the scramble amid the barrage of bullets that authorities say Stephen Paddock, 64, fired onto a country concert from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, killing at least 59 people and injuring more than 520 in the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history

‘No referendum has been held in Catalonia today.’

Mariano Rajoy, Prime Minister of Spain, declaring the Catalan independence referendum invalid amid a bloody police crackdown to stop the vote

