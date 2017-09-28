For the Record

‘It’s like a kidney stone. Pass it, pass it, pass it.’

Rand Paul, U.S. Senator from Kentucky, echoing U.S. Representative Thomas Massie in criticizing his fellow Republicans’ insistence on quickly repealing the Affordable Care Act

$80,000

Total amount of money won by three contestants spinning the wheel on The Price Is Right on its Sept. 22 episode, the most money given away by the game on the show

‘If you do not Condemn this divisive Rhetoric you are Condoning it!!’

Richard Sherman, Seattle Seahawks cornerback, reacting to President Trump’s tweets calling on the NFL to fire players who don’t stand during the national anthem

Jared Leto

The actor stole the show at the Rock in Rio festival in Rio de Janeiro when he made a dramatic entrance via zip line

GOOD WEEK

BAD WEEK

Jared Kushner

President Trump’s son-in-law was found to be using a private email account for White House business

‘We expected a better result.’

Angela Merkel, re-elected German Chancellor, vowing on Sept. 24 to win back voters who put the far-right, anti-immigration Alternative for Germany party into Parliament for the first time in about 60 years

‘There is a high cost to a bad reputation.’

Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber, writing to employees about the London transport authority’s decision not to renew the company’s license to operate in the U.K. capital over concerns of a “lack of corporate responsibility”; Khosrowshahi later published an apology for Uber’s actions in a British newspaper

20%

Approximate percentage of U.S. adolescents who report being diagnosed with at least one concussion, according to a new study that was one of the first to survey teens instead of using ER data

286

Number of counts of mischief with which a baggage handler at a Singapore international airport was charged after he allegedly swapped hundreds of baggage tags, sending luggage to the wrong destination

‘This is clearly a declaration of war.’

Ri Yong Ho, North Korean Foreign Minister, arguing that his government would be within its rights to shoot down U.S. warplanes whether or not they’re in the country’s airspace after President Trump threatened in a U.N. address to “totally destroy” North Korea

This appears in the October 09, 2017 issue of TIME.