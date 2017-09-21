LOVE IT

‘So now, more great roles for women, please!’

Nicole Kidman, accepting the Emmy Award for Best Limited Series as a producer of HBO’s Big Little Lies, in which she also starred

Murals by British street artist Banksy have appeared in central London near a new exhibition of work by Jean-Michel Basquiat. One mural bears that artist’s signature crown image.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

A new photo of Prince’s ID badge on Rick James’ tour in 1980 surfaced, showing that the singer–at the beginning of his career–already identified as a “star.”

Selena Gomez revealed that, to treat her lupus diagnosis, she underwent a successful kidney transplant, with a kidney donated by a friend, earlier this summer.

The celebrity-staffed Hand in Hand telethon raised over $44 million for hurricane relief, thanks to support from stars like Oprah, George Clooney and Stevie Wonder.

TIME’s weekly take on what popped in culture

LEAVE IT

An old photo of actor Busy Philipps in Freaks and Geeks was misidentified on Twitter as President Trump’s current press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, causing Philipps to decry the error as”fake news.”

Actor and model Emily Ratajkowski said her lips and breasts were Photoshopped on the cover of French magazine Madame Figaro without her permission.

Swiss toilets in three restaurants (and one bank) were found to be mysteriously clogged with tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of wads of cut-up cash, to the confusion of officials.

An Emmys bit in which host Stephen Colbert brought former White House press secretary Sean Spicer onstage was received poorly, with many criticizing the show’s playful treatment of Spicer’s tenure in the Trump Administration.

Write to Raisa Bruner at raisa.bruner@time.com.

This appears in the October 02, 2017 issue of TIME.