For the Record

‘The four most solid buildings on the island have been destroyed.’

Gérard Collomb, French Interior Minister, initially assessing the Caribbean island St. Martin after Hurricane Irma made its first landfall; a Category 5 storm with 185-m.p.h. winds, Irma is one of the strongest Atlantic Ocean hurricanes ever recorded

2,600

Number of career assists Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird made as of Sept. 1 to set a WNBA record

2.8

Width, in miles, of the asteroid nicknamed Florence that flew past Earth on Sept. 1 at a distance of about 4.4 million miles, the largest asteroid to pass so close to our planet since NASA started recording such occurrences in 1890

54.72

Height, in feet, of the record holder for world’s tallest sand castle, built from 3,500 tons of sand by a travel agent in Duisburg, Germany, and completed on Sept. 1

Duchess of Cambridge

Kensington Palace announced that she and Prince William are expecting their third child

GOOD WEEK

BAD WEEK

Lady Gaga

The pop star canceled a concert because of laryngitis

‘We’re 100% comfortable that it is not an ongoing issue.’

Rob Manfred, commissioner of Major League Baseball, commenting on league investigators’ finding that the likely playoff-bound Boston Red Sox used an Apple Watch while stealing pitching signs from the New York Yankees

‘At the end of the day … we’re two people who are really happy and in love.’

Meghan Markle, actor, dismissing the online trolls and tabloid reports that have attacked her relationship with Prince Harry

‘Your neighbor is still your neighbor regardless of what has happened.’

Uhuru Kenyatta, Kenyan President, calling for citizens to remain peaceful and not take up arms after the Kenyan Supreme Court declared his re-election invalid and scheduled a new vote for Oct. 17

‘I’m not his groom.’

Vladimir Putin, Russian President, refusing to answer a question about President Trump at a Sept. 5 press conference

