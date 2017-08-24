Milestones

DIED
Thomas Meehan, three-time Tony-winning co-writer of Broadway hits including Annie and Hairspray, at 88.
> Bruce Forsyth, British entertainer whose television career spanned more than 70 years, at 89. Forsyth hosted the U.K.’s version of Dancing With the Stars for a decade.
> U.S. Big Band singer Bea Wain, who was the first to record the Harold Arlen classic “Over the Rainbow,” at 100.
NAMED
Hard-liner Anatoly Antonov, as Russia’s U.S. ambassador, by President Vladimir Putin. Antonov replaces Sergey Kislyak, who has been in the role since 2008.
ACCEPTED
A place at Oxford University, by Malala Yousafzai, 20, the Pakistani human-rights and education advocate who became the youngest-ever recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, in 2014.
BOUGHT
The oil-and-gas unit of Danish conglomerate Maersk, by French company Total, for $7.45 billion.
This appears in the September 04, 2017 issue of TIME.