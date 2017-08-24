Milestones

DIED

Thomas Meehan, three-time Tony-winning co-writer of Broadway hits including Annie and Hairspray, at 88.

> Bruce Forsyth, British entertainer whose television career spanned more than 70 years, at 89. Forsyth hosted the U.K.’s version of Dancing With the Stars for a decade.

> U.S. Big Band singer Bea Wain, who was the first to record the Harold Arlen classic “Over the Rainbow,” at 100.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

NAMED

Hard-liner Anatoly Antonov, as Russia’s U.S. ambassador, by President Vladimir Putin. Antonov replaces Sergey Kislyak, who has been in the role since 2008.

ACCEPTED

A place at Oxford University, by Malala Yousafzai, 20, the Pakistani human-rights and education advocate who became the youngest-ever recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, in 2014.

BOUGHT

The oil-and-gas unit of Danish conglomerate Maersk, by French company Total, for $7.45 billion.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

This appears in the September 04, 2017 issue of TIME.