For the Record

‘Why after all our efforts … do we have no women at all?’

Tayebeh Siavashi, Iranian lawmaker, after newly re-elected President Hassan Rouhani nominated only men to his cabinet, despite promising greater gender parity; Rouhani did appoint women to three of the nation’s 12 vice presidencies, a more junior role

64,000,000

Tons of carbon dioxide equivalent to the amount of greenhouse gases released annually to make meat in the dog and cat food consumed in the U.S., about a third of the impact of all American meat consumption, according to new research

20

Population of Nipton, Calif., a town on the Nevada border that cannabis company American Green Inc. purchased for an undisclosed amount in order to transform it into a destination for pot tourists

2,994,056,666

Number of views the music video for the most streamed song of all time, “Despacito,” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, has logged as of Aug. 4, making it the most-viewed clip in YouTube history

‘One of the reasons is my sister says I am an alien.’

Jack Davis, a fourth-grader from New Jersey, applying to be NASA’s planetary protection officer, whose job is to safeguard Earth from any extraterrestrial microbes that might be in space samples; NASA denied Davis’ request but encouraged him to “study hard”

J.M. Barrie

The late Peter Pan author’s long-lost play The Reconstruction of the Crime was published

GOOD WEEK

BAD WEEK

BlackBerry

Goldman Sachs issued a “sell” recommendation on the company’s stock

‘As an artist and a human being, I cannot celebrate this incredible honor.’

Norman Lear, 2017 Kennedy Center honoree who helmed Good Times and other hit sitcoms, stating he’ll boycott this year’s White House reception due to the President’s proposed cuts to arts funding

‘We need to stop assuming that gender gaps imply sexism.’

James Damore, former Google software engineer, in a memo criticizing the company’s diversity practices–particularly regarding women in leadership positions–that was widely circulated online and that catalyzed a debate about male chauvinism in Silicon Valley

‘We represent the majority of the country.’

Jacob Zuma, President of South Africa, reacting on Aug. 8 to the eighth unsuccessful no-confidence vote against him; it was the first to be conducted via secret ballot, which emboldened about 30 members of his party to vote with the opposition in the nation’s Parliament

