What You Said About ...

DONALD TRUMP JR.’S EMAILS

David Von Drehle’s July 24 cover story about Donald Trump Jr.’s involvement in the ongoing Russia scandal drew praise from comedian James Corden, who tweeted that the cover design, which displayed the text of Trump’s emails, was “utterly brilliant.” But Peter Boam of Roseville, Calif., disagreed, arguing that the design–which he said made the businessman look like “a mobster headed to arraignment”–was unfair given the lack of proof of a crime. Meanwhile, Nora Baladerian of Los Angeles was struck by the “contrast in values” represented by the cover story about the scandal and the back page of the issue, which featured Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai.

VIRAL ANGER

Readers such as Judy Aims of Harrisburg, Pa., said they could relate to Susanna Schrobsdorff’s July 10–17 story about how some social scientists liken the way anger spreads to a contagious virus. “The first thing I do after making the coffee every morning is to pick up my phone and get my daily dose of outrage,” Aims wrote. Katherine Malzacher-Maxwell of Ventura, Calif., wrote that she believes “biased” media “just gets people more angry” and a greater effort needs to be made to “show both sides.” But other readers, like Thomas Dean Ebert of White Marsh, Va., argued that Americans should be angry when they read about what’s going on in the world. Samm Hurst, an anthropologist at the University of California, San Diego, wrote on Facebook that the anger won’t go away soon, but said she hoped people will use it constructively “by translating it into community service and public service.”

Back in TIME

News of Dunkirk: June 10, 1940

The real Dunkirk, the World War II milestone on which Christopher Nolan’s new film (page 48) is based, was painted in harrowing detail in the pages of TIME. See the full story at time.com/vault

“Crossing the water to Dover, Ramsgate, Sheerness was a prolongation of the stupefying nightmare. For besides the German airmadas aloft, German motorboats raced alongside firing torpedoes. Each successive boatload that came in safely seemed so precious and triumphant that British morale soared out of the jaws of death. Millions of relatives at piers and stations, watching for their own men, joined in the pitiful paean of thanks for those who were restored. Soldiers saluted [Royal Navy] sailors and said, ‘Thanks, mate, well done.’ French (and Belgian) survivors grinned, ‘Merci.’ A giant job well done it was …”

FRAMING MOSUL

TIME’s photo team asked several photographers who covered the long battle to recapture Iraq’s second largest city from Islamic State militants to pick an image from their time there that particularly affected them. Loulou d’Aki shared this picture of a lion, one of two animals left at an abandoned zoo, as “yet another symbol of what the country had been but was no more.” See the rest at time.com/mosul-photos

