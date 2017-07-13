Milestones

DIED

Actor Nelsan Ellis, best known for playing Lafayette Reynolds in HBO’s horror series True Blood, at 39.

> Two-sport champion Gene Conley, who won three NBA titles with the Boston Celtics and helped pitch the Milwaukee Braves to a World Series win, at 86.

> Anton Nossik, the so-called godfather of the Russian Internet, who co-founded and edited some of Russia’s biggest online news publications, at 51.

OPENED

China’s first overseas naval base, in Djibouti, on the eastern Horn of Africa, after the first People’s Liberation Army troops were dispatched there. China says the logistics base will be used to resupply Chinese navy ships taking part in peacekeeping and humanitarian missions.

WON

The Ladies European Thailand Championship, by amateur golfer Atthaya Thitikul, 14, making her the youngest known winner of a professional golf tour event.

ADDED

Twenty-one new sites to UNESCO’s World Heritage List, at the U.N. body’s annual summit, including the sacred island of Okinoshima in southwestern Japan, which bars female visitors.

EXITED

The Muppets ensemble, by Steve Whitmire, who lent his voice to Kermit the Frog for 27 years. Puppeteer Matt Vogel, who joined Sesame Street’s troupe in 1996, will take over the role.

This appears in the July 24, 2017 issue of TIME.