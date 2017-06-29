For the Record

‘I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings.’

Donald Trump, U.S. President, confirming that he didn’t record conversations with James Comey, having tweeted on May 12 that the former FBI director “better hope that there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press”

167

The number of consecutive cars at an Indiana McDonald’s whose drivers paid for the meal of the people in the car behind them, after a woman saw a dad with his children in the van behind her and paid the cashier on his behalf; the father followed suit, and the pay-it-forward chain continued on for hours

$3,000,000

Amount of money awarded to the mother of Philando Castile, an African-American driver killed by a police officer on July 6, 2016, in a settlement reached with the city of St. Anthony, Minn.; the deal occurred 10 days after the officer was acquitted on all charges

21 hr. 6 min.

Length of time it took Katie Bono to climb up and down Denali in Alaska, North America’s highest peak, setting a women’s speed record and achieving the third fastest time ever recorded

‘I adore and respect you, but please please keep me out of your statements that are not factually based.’

Serena Williams, U.S. tennis star, responding on June 26 to retired tennis legend John McEnroe’s remark that while Williams is often considered the greatest woman to ever play the sport, if she competed with men she’d be “like No. 700 in the world”; in January, Williams won her 23rd Grand Slam title while eight weeks pregnant

Surf

The TSA found a 20-lb. live lobster in a passenger’s luggage at Boston Logan International Airport

GOOD WEEK

BAD WEEK

Turf

A lawsuit alleged Dunkin’ Donuts isn’t using real steak in its steak-and-egg sandwiches

‘In the entire village, I could only see one home.’

Li Yuanjun, official in China’s Sichuan province, describing the devastation wrought by a June 24 landslide and saying all else “had been totally buried by rocks”; government workers had to stop their search for the 93 missing because another landslide struck the affected village again on June 27

‘I am a good man, and I will be a better man.’

Chance the rapper, musician, accepting the 2017 Humanitarian Award at the BET Music Awards on June 25 in a wide-ranging, improvised speech that called for reform of the criminal-justice system and Chicago’s public schools

‘I wanted out.’

Prince Harry, explaining in a rare candid interview that he joined the British Army largely to “escape” the pressures of being a Prince; he also divulged that he doesn’t think anyone in the British royal family wants to be King or Queen

This appears in the July 10, 2017 issue of TIME.