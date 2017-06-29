This Just In

A roundup of new and noteworthy insights from the week’s most talked-about studies:

1 FORGETTING THINGS CAN MAKE YOU SMARTER

A scientific paper in Neuron argued that forgetting outdated memories lets the brain clear out details that don’t matter so people can adapt to newer information and make more intelligent decisions.

2 LIGHT-ROAST COFFEE MAY BE BETTER FOR YOU THAN DARK ROAST

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

A study in the Journal of Medicinal Food found that lighter coffee roasts had higher levels of chlorogenic acid–which acts as an antioxidant–than darker coffee roasts, and that light-roast extract was better at protecting human cells against inflammation and damage.

3 TEENS ARE AS INACTIVE AS OLDER PEOPLE

A study in Preventive Medicine found that adolescents grew less active throughout their teen years, with 19-year-olds spending as much time being sedentary as 60-year-olds. Half of teenage boys and 75% of teenage girls did not meet exercise recommendations of an hour of moderate-to-vigorous activity a day.

–J.Z.

Write to Julia Zorthian at julia.zorthian@time.com.

This appears in the July 10, 2017 issue of TIME.