Milestones

DIED

John G. Avildsen, director of Hollywood hits Rocky and The Karate Kid, at 81. Avildsen won an Oscar for Rocky, a project Sylvester Stallone encouraged him to take on.

> Style stalwart Carla Fendi, at 79; she was the face of the Italian luxury fashion house that she, along with her four sisters, helped transform into a household name.

AGREED

That the U.S. Supreme Court will consider whether partisanship in electoral-map drawing is acceptable under the Constitution.

ELECTED

A record number of women to France’s Parliament. Of the 577 new lawmakers, 223 are female.

CHARGED

Four former executives at U.K. bank Barclays, with conspiracy to commit fraud over cash injections from Qatar during the 2008 financial crisis.

CLAIMED

Pakistan’s first ever International Cricket Council Champions Trophy, beating defending titlist India.

This appears in the July 03, 2017 issue of TIME.