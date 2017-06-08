Milestones

DIED

Jack O’Neill, pioneering surfer best known for commercializing the neoprene wet suit, at 94.

> Jean Sammet, early software engineer who became the first female president of the Association for Computing Machinery, at 89.

> Former Boston Red Sox outfielder Jimmy Piersall, whose nervous breakdown was portrayed in the 1957 movie Fear Strikes Out, at 87.

BORN

Twins Ella and Alexander, to actor George Clooney and human-rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin Clooney.

JOINED

NATO, by the tiny Balkan nation Montenegro, which became the military alliance’s 29th member.

DECLARED

The end of the Zika-virus epidemic in Puerto Rico, termed a public-health emergency there last August.

LEFT

J.Crew, by its CEO Mickey Drexler, who joined the retailer in 2003. Drexler oversaw the company’s expansion into a retail titan, but sales have fallen over the past three years.

This appears in the June 19, 2017 issue of TIME.