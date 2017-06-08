For the Record

‘Now China leads.’

Emmanuel Macron, President of France, speaking in a May meeting with leaders of the G7 as U.S. President Donald Trump made it clear that America would pull out of the worldwide Paris climate agreement, according to a new account of the meeting published by Der Spiegel

‘Your bravery is our hope.’

Scooter Braun, Ariana Grande’s manager, rallying the crowd at the One Love Manchester benefit concert on June 4, which raised more than $13 million for the families of those killed and injured during the bombing at Grande’s May 22 concert at Manchester Arena

‘I knew them all.’

Ananya Vinay, 12-year-old from Fresno, Calif., reacting to winning the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee on June 1 by spelling marocain, which is a type of fabric

Sea sponges

A SpongeBob SquarePants musical will open on Broadway this fall

GOOD WEEK

BAD WEEK

Seafood

The FDA recalled frozen tuna in Texas, Oklahoma and California after a hepatitis A contamination

‘[It] is a shocking, cowardly crime.’

Malcolm Turnbull, Australian Prime Minister, responding to the June 5 attack on a Melbourne apartment complex by a recently paroled man, who reportedly pledged loyalty to ISIS and al-Qaeda; two people were killed, including the gunman

‘It’s like walking up glass.’

Alex Honnold, rock climber, describing what it was like to scale Yosemite’s 3,000-ft. El Capitan rock face on June 3 to become the first to ascend the sheer granite without ropes or safety gear

$103,300,000

Amount of money that Wonder Woman grossed at the domestic box office during its opening weekend, the biggest debut ever for a movie directed by a woman

600

Career goals scored by Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, after he netted two in Real Madrid’s 4-1 victory over Juventus in the Champions League final

NEW!

OCEAN FRONT PROPERTY

Available Now!

13

Acres of land created in California by a May 20 landslide on the coast near Big Sur

This appears in the June 19, 2017 issue of TIME.