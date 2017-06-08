LOVE IT

Rihanna caught even the announcer’s attention at an NBA Finals game, when she appeared to bow for Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James and heckle Golden State Warrior Kevin Durant.

Sofia Coppola became the first woman in more than half a century to win Best Director at the Cannes Film Festival for her Civil War–era thriller The Beguiled.

Beren and Lúthien, a book conceived by Lord of the Rings author J.R.R. Tolkien 100 years ago, went on sale. It was edited by his son Christopher Tolkien.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

The Japanese animation house Studio Ghibli, responsible for movies like the Oscar-winning Spirited Away, announced plans to build a theme park based on its beloved film My Neighbor Totoro in Nagoya, Japan.

The word stan, originated by rapper Eminem in 2000, has been added to the Oxford English Dictionary. It’s defined as “an overzealous or obsessive fan of a particular celebrity.”

TIME’s weekly take on what popped in culture

LEAVE IT

After a man sued Utah for the right to tie the knot with his computer, the state’s attorney general’s office said in a court filing that there is no constitutional right to marry a laptop.

Comedian Bill Maher apologized after making a joke using the N word in a live broadcast of his HBO show Real Time.

Chloë Grace Moretz said she was “appalled and angry” about the marketing for her upcoming animated film, which suggests that a curvier version of Snow White was less beautiful than a tall, thin depiction.

Burger King pulled an online ad campaign after the Belgian royal family objected to the fast-food chain’s use of an image of their monarch, King Philippe.

Baywatch star Priyanka Chopra was criticized online for posting selfies at Berlin’s Holocaust memorial while promoting her new movie.

Write to Raisa Bruner at raisa.bruner@time.com.

This appears in the June 19, 2017 issue of TIME.