Milestones

DIED

Sportswriter and novelist Frank Deford, who contributed to Sports Illustrated from 1962 until his death, at 78. In 2013, Deford was awarded the National Humanities Medal by President Obama for “transforming how we think about sports.”

> Laura Biagiotti, Italian fashion designer nicknamed the Queen of Cashmere, at 73.

WON

The Indianapolis 500, by Takuma Sato, the first Japanese driver to win the contest.

ARRESTED

Golf champion Tiger Woods, under suspicion of driving under the influence. Woods, who said alcohol was not a factor in his arrest, was taken into custody for a few hours in Jupiter, Fla.

ENDED

Production of the PlayStation 3, by Sony. The game console has sold about 83 million units since its 2006 launch.

HIT

The $1,000 mark, by Amazon shares, in early trading on May 30. The shares were worth $18 when the firm went public in May 1997.

This appears in the June 12, 2017 issue of TIME.