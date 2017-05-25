For the Record

‘I have a sickness, but I do not have an excuse.’

Anthony Weiner, former Democratic Congressman, pleading guilty on May 19 to sexting with a 15-year-old girl in North Carolina, a felony that requires him to register as a sex offender and could result in up to 10 years in prison; his wife, Huma Abedin, a top Hillary Clinton aide, filed for divorce the same day

7,800

Pounds of force unleashed in a Tyrannosaurus rex’s bite–the equivalent of being crushed by three small cars–according to a new Scientific Reports study

‘I am so so sorry. I don’t have words.’

Ariana Grande, pop star, tweeting after a bomb exploded at the end of her concert at Manchester Arena in the U.K., killing at least 22 and injuring dozens more; ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, and police arrested a 22-year-old male suspect

‘It became like a god.’

Ke Jie, the world’s top player of Go, the highly complex ancient Chinese board game, after a Google algorithm defeated him in a May 23 match; while an earlier version had beaten another highly ranked player more than a year ago, this victory affirmed artificial intelligence could beat the best human mind at a task thought to rely on human intuition and learning

Reese Witherspoon

The actor surprised students living in her old Stanford dorm room

GOOD WEEK

BAD WEEK

Reese’s Pieces

A federal class-action lawsuit alleged Hershey’s underfills the candy boxes

‘I will keep my promises.’

Hassan Rouhani, President of Iran, thanking supporters in Tehran for re-electing him on May 20, in what he portrayed as a commitment to democratic reform and a rebuke of Islamic extremism

$2,100,000,000

Amount of money in President Trump’s budget under dispute; critics say it is an example of “double counting,” using the same pot of money to offset both tax cuts and spending, but White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said they just assumed the tax plan eventually passed by Congress will be revenue neutral

$110,500,000

The value of the winning bid for Jean-Michel Basquiat’s painting Untitled, setting records for most paid at an auction for work by an American artist and for any work created after 1980

‘What do you give him to eat, potica?’

Pope Francis, jokingly asking First Lady Melania Trump if she ever feeds President Trump one of the Pontiff’s favorite pastries–which is from Melania’s native Slovakia–during the Trumps’ visit to the Vatican on May 24; she smiled and replied, “Yes”

